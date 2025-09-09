📚 Southasia Review of Books - 13 August 2025

Hello reader,



In August 2019, the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35A, two key constitutional provisions on Jammu and Kashmir, thereby stripping the region of its autonomy and statehood. As the sixth anniversary of the abrogation approached, the union territory’s home department banned 25 essential books on Kashmir, including works by writers and scholars such as A G Noorani, Ather Zia, Anuradha Bhasin, and Arundhati Roy, for promoting “false narrative” and “secessionism”.



“It’s not the job of the state to determine what people can and cannot read – this is akin to arresting thinking, which I’m afraid points to an attempt to fashion an Orwellian future,” the Kashmiri-British novelist Mirza Waheed told Frontline. “People should be worried about this, writers, readers, those who work with books.”



In Kashmir, “haalaat” describes the period after 1989, the conditions under which the armed resistance for freedom gathered momentum. When the journalist Ipsita Chakravarty first visited the Valley in 2016, she found that the haalaat was constantly being turned into stories – often beginning with “dapaan” (“it is said”), a signature of Kashmir’s long storytelling tradition. In a place where conflict has seeped into language, culture and everyday life, these narratives form a distinctly Kashmiri record of events so often told from elsewhere.



This week on the Southasia Review of Books podcast, I speak with Chakravarty about her new book, Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict (Context, July 2025). We discuss what it means for the people of Kashmir to tell their stories – where history is contested, identity is under siege, and remembering itself a political act.