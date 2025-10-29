📚Southasia Review of Books - 22 October 2025

On the fiction front, beloved Indian writers return with new novel and fresh voices make their debuts.



Following her acclaimed A Burning, Megha Majumdar’s latest, A Guardian and a Thief (Knopf, October 2025), is set in a near-future Kolkata, where two families fight to protect their children amid a city on the brink. Ma, her young daughter and elderly father are preparing to join her husband in Ann Arbor, Michigan – but their visas are stolen the morning of their flight. Majumdar tells two interwoven stories set over the course of a week: Ma’s frantic search for the thief while contending with a worsening food shortage, and Boomba, the desperate thief whose escalating crimes are driven by the need to care for his own family.



In Sonora Jha’s Intemperance (Harper Collins, October 2025), a middle-aged woman, having left two husbands, celebrates her 55th birthday with a modern swayamvar – a contest inspired by an ancient Indian ritual in which suitors compete for affection. A respected intellectual in an American town, she risks societal ridicule even as her self-esteem and desires remain undimmed.



Rahul Pandita’s fiction debut, Our Friends in Good Houses (Fourth Estate India, October 2025), follows Neel, a journalist drawn to war zones, as he searches for a sense of home. From Delhi to the United States and back, he navigates fleeting relationships and ephemeral dwellings, questioning whether the anchorage he seeks lies in the world around him or within himself.



Sayantan Ghosh’s debut novel, Lonely People Meet (Bloomsbury India, October 2025), explores love, memory and identity. Karno, an aspiring novelist working as an editor and bookstore assistant, meets Devaki on the streets of Delhi, and the pair embark on a tender romance. But when a mysterious organisation reveals that Devaki is not who she seems, Karno must navigate a shadowy world where people rent fabricated lives and pasts can be rewritten.

