📚 Southasia Review of Books - 24 September 2025

This season brings a remarkable wave of new fiction by women writers from Pakistan. Probing identity, survival and the costs of freedom, these stories explore the ties that bind us to home across lines of class, gender and geography. Together, they offer vivid portraits of contemporary Pakistan and its far-reaching diaspora.



In a village in rural Pakistan, Tara longs to escape from the dust, dung and the violent grip of her brother. Marriage to a middle-class accountant takes her to the capital, but respectability soon becomes another cage. Her hunger for freedom grows, even as the spectre of her past looms large. Set against a backdrop of political violence and natural disaster, Dur e Aziz Amna’s A Splintering (Duckworth, September 2025) is a searing novel of motherhood, obsession and ambition.



📜 From the Himal archives: Read Dur e Aziz Amna’s short story, ‘A cold heart’, shortlisted in the Himal Short Story Competition 2019 here.



Kanza Javed’s What Remains After a Fire (W W Norton, Sept 2025) brings together eight unflinching stories of characters striving for more than their circumstances allow, and reckoning with the costs of their desires. Moving between Pakistan and the diaspora in the United States, Javed writes with sharp insight and empathy, exploring identity, agency and loss across divides of class, gender and religion.



Emahn is mischievous, big-haired, and larger than life, spending summers on the rooftops of Lahore before moving to Canada after marriage. Beneath her spirited exterior, though, she carries the weight of childhood trauma. When tragedy strikes, she must draw on her deepest reserves of strength, even if it means revisiting the past she tried to bury. Somia Sadiq’s novel Gajarah (GFB, Sept 2025) is braided with prose, poetry and myth, exploring sexual violence, justice, and what it means to belong to a land that pushes you away.



Inspired by a true story, Aisha Hassan’s debut novel, When the Fireflies Dance (Orion, June 2025) is a tale of love, loss and redemption. After his brother’s murder, seven-year-old Lalloo is torn from his family, who remain trapped in bonded labour at a brickyard outside Lahore. Years later, as he saves every rupee to buy their freedom and rekindles a lost love, Lalloo realises that escape will demand an unimaginable sacrifice.



Fauzia Rafique’s award-winning novella Keeru (Hachette India, July 2025), translated from Punjabi by Haider Shahbaz, follows Muhammad Hussain Khan – nicknamed “Keeru” after insects – who fled caste violence and false blasphemy charges in Pakistan to build a new life in Canada. Told through five voices, the novella overturns familiar tropes of migration and family, offering queer and feminist stories of resilience, and of finding love and hope, even a world away.



📜 From the Himal archives: Read an excerpt from Haider Shahbaz’s translation of Fauzia Rafique’s novella here.

Set against backdrops of political turmoil and the threat of violence, What Kept You? by Raaza Jamshed (Giramondo Publishing, July 2025) is a coming-of-age novel about survival and self-definition. Raised in Pakistan on her grandmother’s Partition-era tales of loss and resilience, Jahan learns to fear the world even as she yearns to challenge it. Years later in Australia, she faces new reckonings – a miscarriage, devastating bushfires and memories that echo across generations. Written in a lyrical blend of English, Urdu, and Arabic, Jamshed’s novel is a feminist “anti-tale” of metamorphosis and inheritance.