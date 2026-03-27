📚 Southasia Review of Books - 25 March 2026

Hello reader,



Southasian literary awards have always generated their fair share of complaints and controversies. But they seem to matter more than ever now, as other avenues of literary recognition quietly shrink. Book review sections are disappearing or thinning out; there’s no shortage of writing online, of course, but very little of it carries the same kind of authority or attention that a major prize can command.



So what are awards for, really? Who do they serve, and who do they leave out? And how are these decisions made? The recent Jnanpith Award controversy makes these questions hard to ignore.



The decision by Bharatiya Jnanpith to confer its 60th award on the Tamil lyricist R Vairamuthu has prompted strong backlash from readers, writers and translators of Tamil literature. The writer B Jeyamohan called it “a grave injustice”, arguing that it diminishes the stature of modern Tamil writing. Others have called for the award to be withdrawn, pointing to the multiple allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced against Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement.



It’s also brought back a familiar frustration about language and recognition. Tamil, for all the richness and range of its modern literature, has received the Jnanpith only twice before – a striking disparity compared to languages like Hindi or Kannada. It’s hard not to feel that something larger is at play in how literary value gets recognised and by whom.



All of this also serves as a reminder to pay attention to the literary awards that are getting it right – the ones that champion and make space for a wide range of Southasian voices and talents. At SaRB, we’ll keep trying to do our part by spotlighting literature that deserves to be celebrated.



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