📚 Southasia Review of Books - 31 December 2025

Has the final stretch of the year felt like a long checklist that keeps growing the moment you tick something off? Just me? Either way, you know what I'll say: the last day of December is an excellent time to sit down with a book you've been meaning to pick up.



If you’re looking for inspiration, perhaps you can dip into our year-end roundup of Himal’s most-read book reviews of 2025. The selection reflects the breadth of Southasian writing and ideas we covered, as well as the kinds of critical conversations our reviewers helped spark along the way.



We’ve also put together a list of Himal’s top 10 podcast episodes of the year, including a few from the Southasia Review of Books. A number of the titles featured in conversations with the authors on the SaRB podcast were among my personal favourites of 2025 – Saraid de Silva’s Amma and Saima Begum’s The First Jasmines, to name just a few. It’s a wonderful sampling overall, and if you’re feeling stumped about what to read next, you may find something in our year-in-review lists. For further reading inspiration, you can also explore the full playlist of our SaRB conversations here.



We’re running a special year-end campaign to find 100 new Himal Patrons to help carry this work into 2026. Our annual USD 99 membership plan is now 25% off – and it comes with Himal’s iconic Right-Side-Up Map.



Small, independent publications like Himal are more essential than ever, and there’s nowhere else that Southasian books and ideas are given the kind of forum and attention they get here. If SaRB is to survive and grow over the next few years, we’ll need help from our readers like you.