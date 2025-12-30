Year in review: Ten great podcast episodes on Southasia of 2025

This year, listeners tuned in to Himal Southasian’s podcasts to think through Southasia’s shifting political landscape and its literary worlds. Across State of Southasia – where the region’s leading minds unpack essential news and events – and the Southasia Review of Books – the place for conversations on all things literary – we brought scholars, writers and journalists into dialogue on the forces shaping Southasia and the ideas that help us make sense of them.

We also introduced two special podcast series hosted by the peace activist Harsh Mander. “Muslim Life – and Death – in Modi’s India” featured conversations on Indian Muslim history and experience amid a crisis of Islamophobia and anti-minority hatred fuelled by the rise of the Hindu Right. In “Saffron Siege: The RSS at 100” Mander examined the noxious legacy of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in India’s public and political life, examining its roots and core principles, its Hindutva agenda across a century.

In no particular order, here are some of Himal’s most-listened-to podcast episodes of 2025: