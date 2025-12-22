Ayesha Jalal on Pakistan’s 27th constitutional amendment: State of Southasia #37
Pakistan has been reshaped by its 27th constitutional amendment that was passed in November. The amendment has formalised the military’s so-far unofficial dominance in the country’s governing structure into explicit constitutional supremacy. It was passed by a politically fragile parliament facing questions over its own legitimacy and elevates the army chief Asim Munir to an almost unassailable position as the Chief of Defence Forces. What had long operated as an informal military veto over civilian politics is now written into the basic law of the state, transforming Pakistan’s power structure for years to come.
The amendment also rewires the judiciary, creating a new Federal Constitutional Court whose judges are effectively chosen and controlled by the executive and legislature, both themselves deeply aligned with the military establishment. By stripping the existing Supreme Court of most constitutional jurisdiction and reshaping the body that appoints and transfers judges, the changes leave little room for independent legal scrutiny of military or executive overreach.
Around this constitutional redesign is a broader ecosystem of shrinking political space and constrained dissent – from earlier amendments curbing the courts’ suo motu powers to new digital laws targeting “false information” that human-rights groups say will be used against journalists, activists and opposition supporters.
In this episode of State of Southasia, Ayesha Jalal, the Mary Richardson professor of history, arts and sciences at the Fletcher graduate school in Tufts University, speaks to Ayesha Jalal about Pakistan after the 27th amendment – what has changed and what has not, and what political players and civil society must do to reclaim democratic spaces in the country.
Episode notes:
Ayesha Jalal’s recommendations:
The State of Martial Rule: The Origins of Pakistan's Political Economy of Defence – Ayesha Jalal (non-fiction)
Crossed Swords: Pakistan, Its Army, and the Wars Within – Shuja Nawaz (non-fiction)
A Case of Exploding Mangoes – Mohammed Hanif (fiction)