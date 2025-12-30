Year in review: Ten great book reviews of 2025

The sanctioned former Sri Lankan navy chief’s memoir The Turning Point: The Naval Role in Sri Lanka’s War on LTTE Terrorism contains potential admissions relevant to alleged crimes committed during the country’s civil war, and raises serious questions of publisher accountability.

Frances Harrison’s review examines the book both as a literary work and as a document of potential evidentiary significance. Karannagoda was Sri Lanka’s Navy Commander from 2005 to 2009, at the bloodiest phase of the country’s quarter-century-long civil war, when naval gunboats indiscriminately shelled the coastline of northern Sri Lanka as hundreds of thousands of Tamil civilians were sheltering there. During his tenure, a secret torture site was run in the country’s most important navy base.

For Penguin India – part of the world’s largest trade publisher – to have put out this memoir without grappling with this massive record of alleged violations of international humanitarian law by the author is also troubling.