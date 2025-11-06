📚Southasia Review of Books - 5 November 2025

Two powerful new books out this month turn their gaze to India’s past and present – and to the urgent questions of truth, rights and resistance that bind them.



In Speaking of History: Conversations about India’s Past and Present (Penguin India, November 2025), the historian Romila Thapar joins the writer and social critic Namit Arora to explore how history is written, remembered and weaponised. Through a series of wide-ranging conversations, they unpack how evidence is weighed, interpretations are made, and why the past has become a political battlefield. From caste and gender to religion, mythology and nationalism, they traverse much-contested ground, asking: what can we really know about our past – and why does it matter so much today?



At a time when the discipline is under siege, Thapar and Arora offer both a defence of rigorous scholarship and a reminder of the importance of understanding history.



📖 From the Himal Archives: Romila Thapar writes on why moving beyond colonial-era frameworks of history offers a new way to understand the Subcontinent’s past. In another essay from Himal’s pages, she argues that India must reclaim its own historical secularism – rather than reject it as an imported idea – if it is to move towards more just and inclusive governance.





Also out this month, Whither Human Rights in India (India Viking, November 2025), edited by Anand Teltumbde, gathers some of India’s foremost thinkers, activists and defenders of human rights to examine the state of justice and freedom in the country today. The essays trace the historical and ideological roots of India’s human-rights discourse – from colonial legacies and constitutional ideals to the challenges posed by majoritarian politics, state violence and systemic inequality.



Contributors including Harsh Mander, Kalpana Kannabiran, Aakar Patel, Teesta Setalvad and Gautam Navlakha turn their attention to the institutions and practices shaping India’s human-rights landscape: judicial responses, hate speech, impunity, “bulldozer justice” and contested models of development. Importantly, they also illuminate the lived realities of Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and other marginalised communities whose struggles for dignity lie at the heart of India’s democratic promise.



📖 From the Himal Archives: Harsh Mander lays bare the unprecedented political exclusion of Indian Muslims under Hindu Right rule.