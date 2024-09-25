📚 Southasia Review of Books - August 2024

Over the past few years, “Women in Translation” month has become a critical platform for questioning the underrepresentation of women writers in translated literature and exploring the significance of bringing their works to wider audiences. In the Southasian context, it brings up vital questions: Why aren’t more works by Southasian women being translated, and why is the translation of women’s writing significant for the region?



By highlighting the contributions and perspectives of women across the region, publishers, editors, writers and readers are challenging prevailing narratives and biases that have led to a lack of representation and recognition. To turn our focus to this critical issue around women writers and translators is to shed light on the specific barriers, challenges, and prejudices they face. So this August, we’re highlighting two new works of Southasian literature in translation.





In the three years since its return to power, the Taliban have excluded women and girls from almost every aspect of public life, denying them access to education, employment and the justice system. Out this month, My Dear Kabul: A Year in the Life of An Afghan Women’s Writing Group (Coronet, August 2024) is the collective diary of 21 fiercely brilliant Afghan women, compiled using WhatsApp messages, offering courageous and intimate testimonies of life under Taliban rule.



Whether it’s everyday conversation or poetry, these writings in translation honour the individuality of Afghan women and their voices, and in doing so amplifies solidarity and their collective power in the face of both horror and hope.



Echoing the British writer Bernardine Evaristo’s words about the book, “I could not put it down and want everyone to read it, share it, discuss it, support it.”



Two other books of the group’s collective writing in translation have been published previously. They are My Pen Is the Wing of a Bird (MacLehose Press, February 2022) and Rising After the Fall (Scholastic, October 2023).

The soon-forthcoming novel from the International Booker Prize-winning author-translator duo of Tomb of Sand also deserves mention. Geetanjali Shree’s Our City That Year, translated by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin India, August 2024), is a tale of a city under siege, reflecting a society that lies fractured along fault lines of faith and ideology.



Our City That Year is loosely based on the violence that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and unfolds in a time of rising uncertainty and dread. Twenty-six years after its original Hindi publication, the book’s call to bear witness to India under the grips of religious nationalism is timelier than ever, speaking to the growing divisions across the Subcontinent’s borders.





I will be in conversation with the writers and translators of My Dear Kabul and Our City That Year in forthcoming episodes of the Southasia Review of Books podcast. So please do send in any questions or voice notes to shwethas@himalmag. com .