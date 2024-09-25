📚 Southasia Review of Books - February 2024

Some very exciting news this month: we launched Himal Southasian’s new Southasia Review of Books podcast. In the first episode, I had a terrific time speaking with the novelist V V Ganeshananthan about the books that inspired her searing latest novel Brotherless Night (2023) and women’s writing on the Sri Lankan civil war.

Brotherless Night contends with the Sri Lankan civil war’s end by returning to its beginning through the voice of Sashi, a young Tamil woman growing up in the northern city of Jaffna.

As the book’s title lets on, there were huge costs to this war absorbed by young men in Sri Lanka’s north and east, but there was also immense loss experienced by women – mothers, students, civilians, activists. Part of the success of Brotherless Night is that it humanises the lived experiences of Tamil women and the ways in which they’ve been affected by anti-Tamil violence. Through this novel, Ganeshananthan poses urgent questions on whose stories are told and who gets to tell the histories of conflict in Sri Lanka – all of which we explore further in this conversation.