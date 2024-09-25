📚 Southasia Review of Books - October 2023

We also published an excerpt from Descent into Paradise by Daniel Bosley, documenting his work as a journalist and editor at a local news outlet in the Maldives. In his reporting on the country’s volatile political landscape, its struggles for justice, its reckoning with climate change and more, Bosley exposes the gaps between the Maldives’ pristine image as a tourist destination and the fragile realities of life on its islands.

The excerpt follows various Maldivian governments’ promises of land reclamation and mega-development projects, to the detriment of the environment and atoll communities and their culture. The United Nations’ recent projections suggest the Maldives’ population will rise by close to a million by mid-century, with a full two-thirds of its people being drawn to the capital, Malé. However, pledges to relocate communities to the Greater Malé area do not take into account the costs of mass migration and the political and social problems reported by previously relocated communities.