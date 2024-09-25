📚 Southasia Review of Books - September 2024

In the three years since its return to power, the Taliban have excluded women and girls from almost every aspect of public life in Afghanistan, denying them access to education, employment, and even to be seen or heard outside their homes.



Published this August, My Dear Kabul: A Year in the Life of An Afghan Women’s Writing Group (Coronet, August 2024) is the collective diary of 21 fiercely brilliant Afghan women writers, compiled using WhatsApp messages, offering courageous and intimate testimonies of the fall of Kabul in 2021 and its aftermath, of life under Taliban rule and far from home in exile.

In August 2021, the women writers were in the process of publishing an anthology of short stories when their world was turned upside down. As they watched their cities fall, schools close, families and friends disperse and freedoms disappear, they stayed connected via WhatsApp messages to keep their creativity alive, support each other and bear witness to the turmoil unfolding around them. My Dear Kabul is their story.

For our latest Southasia Review of Books episode, it was a joy to be in conversation with Marie, Parwana Fayyaz, and Sunila Galappatti, who’ve each played an important role as writer, translator and editor in bringing this incredibly moving collective diary to life.

In one of our conversations from the past month, Sunila said she hoped that through platforms like SaRB, My Dear Kabul will reach audiences with whom its details resonate more personally, who know conflict more personally, from Afghanistan and everywhere.



We rely on the support of readers like you to make conversations like this possible and spotlight books like My Dear Kabul. Please become Himal Patron to help us do more great work on Southasian literature and to grow the Southasia Review of Books!