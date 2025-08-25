Pride, shame and India’s language politics – Southasia Weekly #80

We're excited to announce that Leena Reghunath is joining the Himal team as our new Managing Editor! Leena brings extensive experience from her previous roles as editor of the Supreme Court Observer, Audience Development Editor at The Caravan, and was a regular host for The News Minute's South Central podcast. A former public prosecutor, Leena is a three-time national award recipient in India for her investigative and gender reporting. She is also the curator of the Wayanad Literature Festival.