Pride, shame and India’s language politics – Southasia Weekly #80
This week in Himal
Hugo Ribadeau Dumas delves into India’s language politics, revealing how pride and shame shapes language fluency in Bihar, amid the continued domination of Hindi and English.
Journalist and author Zeyad Masroor Khan recalls growing up in a Muslim ghetto in Aligarh and recounts memories of witnessing communal riots in episode 12 of Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander.
We're excited to announce that Leena Reghunath is joining the Himal team as our new Managing Editor! Leena brings extensive experience from her previous roles as editor of the Supreme Court Observer, Audience Development Editor at The Caravan, and was a regular host for The News Minute's South Central podcast. A former public prosecutor, Leena is a three-time national award recipient in India for her investigative and gender reporting. She is also the curator of the Wayanad Literature Festival.