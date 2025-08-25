Cartoon of Modi held aloft by chopsticks, by an arm with a Chinese flag on the sleeve, showing China has power in India-China relations after the US Trump tariffs
Gihan de Chickera
Newsletters

Pride, shame and India’s language politics – Southasia Weekly #80

Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on
Photo of woman on a yellow background. Text reads "Southasia Weekly, 22 August 2025. We show you India and Southasia like no one else. Become a Patron and support independent journalism for just USD 5 a month!"

This week in Himal

Hugo Ribadeau Dumas delves into India’s language politics, revealing how pride and shame shapes language fluency in Bihar, amid the continued domination of Hindi and English. 

Journalist and author Zeyad Masroor Khan recalls growing up in a Muslim ghetto in Aligarh and recounts memories of witnessing communal riots in episode 12 of Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander. 

We're excited to announce that Leena Reghunath is joining the Himal team as our new Managing Editor! Leena brings extensive experience from her previous roles as editor of the Supreme Court Observer, Audience Development Editor at The Caravan, and was a regular host for The News Minute's South Central podcast. A former public prosecutor, Leena is a three-time national award recipient in India for her investigative and gender reporting. She is also the curator of the Wayanad Literature Festival.

Cartoon of Modi held aloft by chopsticks, by an arm with a Chinese flag on the sleeve, showing China has power in India-China relations after the US Trump tariffs
How Annie Ernaux’s story parallels the struggles of local languages in Bihar
Cartoon of Modi held aloft by chopsticks, by an arm with a Chinese flag on the sleeve, showing China has power in India-China relations after the US Trump tariffs
Zeyad Masroor Khan riots, Muslim ghettos, boycotts and expulsions
Cartoon of Modi held aloft by chopsticks, by an arm with a Chinese flag on the sleeve, showing China has power in India-China relations after the US Trump tariffs
Zahra Nader on Iran’s brutal deportations of Afghan refugees: State of Southasia #30
Cartoon of Modi held aloft by chopsticks, by an arm with a Chinese flag on the sleeve, showing China has power in India-China relations after the US Trump tariffs
The making of Shabdakalpa, a pioneering historical dictionary of Bengali
Loading content, please wait...
language
China
Bihar
United States
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com