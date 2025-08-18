Why Hindi blockbuster Sholay remains relevant in India today - Southasia Weekly #79

On 11 August, India’s opposition leaders held a protest calling for the rollback of revisions to the voter list in Bihar, leading to Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders being briefly detained. Gandhi accused India’s Election Commission of turning a blind eye to irregularities in the voter list during the 2024 parliamentary elections, including duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk registration of votes at single locations, at least some of which have since been authenticated by media reports. On 12 August, India’s Supreme Court said “mistakes” may have occurred while preparing Bihar’s voter list, adding that the Election Commission was ready to correct them. Media reports found that over 5000 voters with existing voting cards in Uttar Pradesh have been illegally listed in Valmikinagar in Bihar. There have also been reports of voters being wrongly declared dead and struck off the voting list. Bihar residents have also reported that the list contains wrong photos or the details of people who have since passed away.