Cartoon of Narendra Modi peeking out the top of a ballot box, with footprints going in through the side, about BJP attempting to control the vote through electoral roll revisions
Gihan de Chickera
Why Hindi blockbuster Sholay remains relevant in India today - Southasia Weekly #79

Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on
Photo of a woman on yellow background. Text says: Southasia Weekly 14 August 2025. We've covered Southasia for over 35 years. Become a paying Patron and support our commitment to independent journalism.

A still from the Hindi blockbuster Sholay, starring Dharmendra (left) and Amitabh Bachchan (right), both holding guns with a hilly landscape in the background

This week, Anna M M Vetticad writes about the 1975 Hindu blockbuster Sholay and its enduring relevance, reflecting the degradation of India’s sociopolitical landscape even 50 years later. 

Don’t miss Kanika Gupta and Safina Nabi’s article on undocumented migrants from Bangladesh fleeing natural disaster and poverty, who face anti-immigrant rhetoric and crackdowns upon crossing the border into India.

Parliamentarian Manoj Jha speaks about India’s politics of fear and division in episode 11 of ‘Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander.’ 

For the upcoming episode of the State of Southasia podcast, host Nayantara Narayanan speaks to Zahra Nader, editor-in-chief of Zan Times, about Iran’s brutal deportation drive of Afghan refugees, who face abuse, arbitrary detention and a humanitarian crisis in returning to Afghanistan under the Taliban. 

Last week’s edition of Southasia Weekly was not delivered to all our readers due to a technical glitch - so in case you missed last week’s articles, you can browse through them in the roundup below. 

Climate refugees from Bangladesh face a political storm in India
Ipsita Chakravarty on resistance, remembrance and storytelling in Kashmir: Southasia Review of Books podcast #30
Manoj Jha & Harsh Mander on India’s politics of fear and division
How the Tablighi Jamaat is reshaping Khyber Pakhtunkhwah and opening doors for radicalisation
Searching for Swadesh Deepak in Hindi literature
Fifty years on, Sholay’s triumphs and flaws echo through Hindi cinema and Indian society

Calls grow for rollback on Bihar’s electoral roll revisions

On 11 August, India’s opposition leaders held a protest calling for the rollback of revisions to the voter list in Bihar, leading to Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders being briefly detained. Gandhi accused India’s Election Commission of turning a blind eye to irregularities in the voter list during the 2024 parliamentary elections, including duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk registration of votes at single locations, at least some of which have since been authenticated by media reports. On 12 August, India’s Supreme Court said “mistakes” may have occurred while preparing Bihar’s voter list, adding that the Election Commission was ready to correct them. Media reports found that over 5000 voters with existing voting cards in Uttar Pradesh have been illegally listed in Valmikinagar in Bihar. There have also been reports of voters being wrongly declared dead and struck off the voting list. Bihar residents have also reported that the list contains wrong photos or the details of people who have since passed away. 

News of the discrepancies is being met with deep concern as India has already expressed plans to roll out revisions in other states including West Bengal. India’s opposition leaders have said that the revisions are a thinly veiled excuse for the BJP to disenfranchise the poor, oppressed castes, and Muslim voters. India’s Election Commission has also been accused of withholding documents and data on the revisions, leading to a lack of transparency. Simultaneously, the BJP has used anti-immigrant rhetoric to justify the Bihar electoral roll revisions, and the impacts of this are already being felt in northeast India - in Dhubri, Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslim citizens say they are simultaneously being evicted from their homes, disenfranchised, and sometimes deported into Bangladesh. In light of this, Makepeace Sitlhou’s article from April 2024, part of our series Modi’s India from the Edges is worth revisiting, as is Harsh Mander’s article from June 2025. 

Under Modi, the Northeast is more united with India, but more divided within
