🇧🇩 🕌 The Jamaat’s rebrand in Bangladesh – Southasia Weekly #103

This week saw several stories vying for our attention. Leaked letters from Korea’s Unification Church revealed the church’s influence on Nepal’s political parties. The exiled former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, made a public address in Delhi, sparking anger. But this week saw the European Union and India sign a landmark trade agreement even as many countries in the Global North have been imposing more restrictions on Southasians. We scour the headlines week on week so you don’t have to, so make sure to sign up to our Patrons programme to support our work on Southasia, from Southasia.