Southasia Weekly - 29 May 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
Newsletters

Pakistan brings the Saudi-UAE rivalry to Southasia – Southasia Weekly #120

Myanmar ramps up forced conscription, a train bombing in Quetta, the latest on the Quad security meeting in Delhi and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

Published on
Sign up to receive Southasia Weekly!

Eid Mubarak to all our readers who celebrate! It can feel difficult to find time to reflect and recharge when so much of the world is burning. My eyes this week were on Myanmar, where the military has tightened conscription rules, with frequent reports of young people being abducted and forcibly recruited into the military. While Myanmar received attention during its election, which the military touted as a process of democratisation, news of the ongoing conflict has faded from headlines, save from the occasional update on airstrikes. 

There were plenty of other updates vying for our collective attention this week; the Quad meeting in Delhi, the train bombing in Quetta that instantly evoked memories of the 2025 Jaffar Express hijacking, drawing attention once more to Balochistan, the release on bail of a senior Buddhist monk accused of sexual abuse that has drawn heated discussion and protests in Sri Lanka. But we want to continue paying attention and bringing you news from the margins, and we felt that Myanmar deserved (and deserves) our attention. We cover Southasia like no one else, and that’s why you should sign up to our Patrons programme to support our work.

Support independent Southasian journalism for USD 49/year!

To contribute more and for more information, visit himalmag.com/support-himal.

This week in Himal

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, sitting on the right, meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sitting on the left in Jeddah.

Salman Rafi Sheikh writes about the implications of Pakistan’s growing ties with Saudi Arabia, testing the country’s neutrality and bringing the Saudi-UAE rivalry to Southasia. 

For Screen Southasia this month, we’re spotlighting two Sino-Indian stories –  sign up to watch here

Southasia Weekly - 29 May 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
Nepal’s forgotten cultural revolution
Southasia Weekly - 29 May 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
Himal interviews: Vauhini Vara on Big Tech, AI and digital selfhood
Loading content, please wait...
pakistan
Myanmar
diplomacy
Military
United States
saudi arabia
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com