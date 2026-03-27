Southasia Weekly - 27 March 2026. We cover Southasia like no one else. Help support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
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Pakistan’s bid as peace mediator in US-Iran talks – Southasia Weekly #111

US presents its peace plan to Iran via Pakistan, India passes Transgender Amendment Bill and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

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Just last week, we covered Pakistan’s air strike on a drug rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan. This week, Pakistan has again come under the spotlight as a mediator between the US and Iran. Scroll on to read more about how this happened, and what it means for the region even as Southasians continue to grapple with price hikes and shortages. 

In case reading about war and impending fuel shortages is too stressful, strive to achieve inner peace by reading about Buddhism’s transformation from India to China, Japan and Korea in our article this week, which many of you loved over on X (and please tell me how you achieved it if you succeeded 🫠) Another bright spot in my week has been  reading about the passion and enthusiasm of all the people who have been applying for an Associate Editor and Assistant Editor position at Himal. We’re glad to see some of you talk about the stories that inspired you to send in your application to us (more details here if you want to apply!) and about your belief in the need for independent, Southasian journalism. We need fellow believers, and supporters too. So if you want to help power our journalism, make sure you sign up to our Patron programme and support our work. 

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This week in Himal

Photo of Tarique Rahman of the BNP juxtaposed on images of taka, the central Bank, garment factory workers and protesters

Faisal Mahmud writes that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s real test lies in righting Bangladesh’s beleaguered economic woes, with the economy now dictating political survival. 

Southasia Weekly - 27 March 2026. We cover Southasia like no one else. Help support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
The demise of Buddhist philosophy in Southasia and its journey to the east
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pakistan
gender
Military
United States
Iran
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