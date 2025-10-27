The rise of women’s cricket in Sri Lanka – Southasia Weekly #89

Hasina’s ousting came after a wave of bloody student-led protests in July 2024 called to attention the corruption and repression of her 15-year administration. In the months that followed, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed interim leader, promising accountability for human rights abuses and fresh elections in February 2026. However, the new government has faced backlash from international human rights organisations for some of its transitional policies, including its May 2025 ban of the Awami League from participating in elections, and has been met with protests from Awami League supporters and family members. While the UN has commended the trial of the army officers as a step towards accountability, it has also cautioned the interim government not to replicate the bad practices of Hasina’s regime. Given this, Cyrus Naji’s articles from February 2025 and May 2025 are worth revisiting.