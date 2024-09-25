The caste underpinnings in Indian cricket, Pakistan’s military solution to Baloch grievances and more – Southasia Weekly #23

This week, a video clip was widely circulated on Sri Lankan meme pages. The clip appeared to show Dhammika Perera, businessman and member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, in conversation with a young IT student at a political rally. Perera recently announced his interest in contesting the presidential election. This is not Perera’s first time contesting - in 2019, he contested in the presidential race as an independent candidate, presenting a manifesto which raised some eyebrows due to his proposals - which included geotagging street children to ensure no school dropouts. It’s perhaps unsurprising that Perera had an app suggestion to the young budding entrepreneur, asking him rhetorically, “Now cows are often stolen and carried away in trucks, right? Can’t you make an app for the police, where people can upload photos of their cows and register them, then police can easily scan and identify who the owner of the cow is? You can make that right?” Nonplussed by the extremely specific question, the student says, “Yes, sir”. In response to the clip, a Sri Lankan content creator, Viraj Harshana made a parody commercial for Homben AI, explaining how such an app would work. As people commented, the clip represents Sri Lanka at its best - and worst.