The trouble with India-China comparisons, tracing C K Raut’s politics and more – Southasia Weekly #20

While India has in the past tried to walk a diplomatic tightrope in terms of relations with Israel, ties have deepened after prime minister Narendra Modi was voted into power. Meanwhile, criticism has been growing of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, with the UN Human Rights Office saying Israeli air strikes may have “systematically violated the laws of war” requiring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure last week, and with over 37,000 Palestinians reportedly killed. In 2018, Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems inaugurated an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) complex in Hyderabad, with UAVs reportedly exported to Israel, although an Adani representative said they have only been used for non-combat operations.