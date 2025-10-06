Women's cricket's big moment – Southasia Weekly #86

Eight children die due to suspected cough syrup poisoning in India



This week, news broke that eight children across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have died over the past month due to suspected cough syrup poisoning. Six of the deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, while two children lost their lives in Rajasthan’s Sikar and Bharatpur districts. In Bharatpur, a doctor who consumed a cough syrup to prove its safety fell unconscious eight hours later. The children fell ill after consuming a cough syrup found at many government health centres, with some of the children going into kidney failure. NDTV reported that biopsies revealed the presence of diethylene glycol contamination in Madhya Pradesh, a toxic chemical often associated with pharmaceutical poisoning. Two syrups were banned in Madhya Pradesh while Rajasthan banned 22 batches of one generic cough syrup as a result of the deaths. The union health ministry has launched a multi-agency investigation into the deaths.



Tragically, this is not the first time that children have lost their lives due to substandard cough syrup. In 2022, around 70 children in Gambia died after consuming cough syrup produced by a single Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, with a court in Uzbekistan sentencing 23 people including an Indian national for deaths there. The Indian government cancelled the licenses of 18 pharmaceutical companies in March 2023 as a result of the scandal. The recent deaths have revived discussions about the massive gaps in India’s drug regulatory system, as a result of lax laws, easily exploited loopholes and lobbying by pharmaceutical companies, leaving millions in India and beyond at risk.



Given the recent news, our investigative series from March 2025, ‘Pills, Perils, Profits’ by Vidya Krishnan and Arshu John, is worth revisiting, in particular the story on the Gambia cough syrup poisonings and the broader story on the failures in India’s drug regulatory system.