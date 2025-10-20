Zubeen Garg’s lessons for Assam and India – Southasia Weekly #88

The conflict coincides with India’s intention to re-open their embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban took power. Last week, the Taliban’s foreign minister paid a visit to India’s minister of external affairs, making major inroads for the two countries’ burgeoning diplomatic relations. The move to reestablish the embassy faces scrutiny from some international bodies, including female journalists in India, who were recently excluded from attending a forum with the Taliban’s foreign minister at the Afghan Embassy in Delhi (a second meeting within 48 hours revised this gender imbalance). The Indian government’s accommodation of the Taliban, including its offers of investment in mining sectors, is seen by some analysts as a means of countering Pakistan’s influence in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s defense minister has alleged that the two countries’ engagement indicates India’s sponsorship of the Taliban in a ‘proxy war’.