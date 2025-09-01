Marlon Ariyasinghe on Ranil Wickremesinghe’s arrest and Sri Lanka’s political morass: State of Southasia #31

Sri Lanka’s anticorruption units have been cracking down on corruption cases since the president Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September last year on a promise to fight corruption. More than a dozen political leaders from the previous government and former government officials have been arrested or being investigated for corruption and malpractice. Wickremesinghe’s arrest is the most high-profile one in this yet. In the wake of his arrest, a number of politicians from Wickremesinghe’s party and others in the opposition have rallied behind him, calling the case unfair and politically motivated.