Bangladesh 2026 election: The ballot and beyond

On 12 February 2026, Bangladesh holds its first election since the July Revolution in 2024 that overthrew the authoritarian government of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. These polls are among the most critical in the country’s tumultuous history. Hasina’s exile, a ban on the Awami League and a generational change in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) after Khaleda Zia’s death have transformed the face of Bangladesh politics. Meanwhile, many young voters will be casting ballots for the first time in their lives as the country holds its first competitive election in almost 20 years.