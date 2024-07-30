Sri Lanka’s complex dance of Sinhala and Tamil nationalist politics

These engagements have since been overtaken by significant shifts within Tamil politics. In particular, the leadership of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has passed from R Sampanthan, a veteran politician who died in June, to S Sridharan, a hardliner who appears much less willing to negotiate with Colombo than Sampathan was . One of Sridharan’s first acts as leader of the ITAK was to visit the Kanakapuram cemetery in Kilinochchi, where cadres from the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) are buried. Sridharan competed for the top post against M A Sumanthiran, a lawyer who has been accused of betraying calls from the Tamil community including the diaspora for a political settlement which includes greater autonomy for Tamils through implementation of the 13th amendment to Sri Lanka’s constitution, allowing for the creation of Provincial Councils and for the possibility of devolving land, police and financial powers to the North and East. The ITAK is the dominant party in the Tamil National Alliance, the main body of Tamil representation in national politics; the choices of its leadership will determine the trajectory of Tamil politics in the upcoming elections.