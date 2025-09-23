Twenty years later, Tamil broadcaster Relangi Selvarajah’s killers still remain unknown

Coming from an artistic background, Relangi studied the classical dance form bharatanatyam from the age of five. She became an excellent dancer and later taught at the Meesalai Veerasingam Mahavidyalaya in Jaffna district, in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province. Relangi also acted in several stage plays produced by her father, which opened the door to her first film role. In 1978, she starred in the Sri Lankan-Tamil film Theivam Thantha Veedu, a love story between a dancer and a nadaswaram musician. She won the best actress award at the national film awards for her portrayal of the dancer, Kumudini.