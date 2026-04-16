Himal Interviews: The pluralism and poetry of India’s past

This series is part of the effort to bring forward meaningful conversations on the increasing marginalisation and vilification of Muslims in India. In this conversation with Harsh Mander, the educationist, writer and women’s rights activist Syeda Hameed reflects on her ringside view of what was unfolding in the new India in the years after it became independent. She remembers the hope of peace and pluralism despite the violence of Partition.

This interview was recorded on 25 February 2025. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You can listen to audio versions of this conversation on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.