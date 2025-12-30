Year in review: Ten great articles on Southasian politics of 2025

India is home to 200 million Muslim people. Yet in 2023, the country’s ruling party – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), controlling a comfortable majority in both houses of parliament and governing, either alone or in coalition, in 15 of the country’s 36 states and Union Territories – had an almost complete absence of Muslim representation, to an extent never seen since India’s first general election as an independent nation in 1952. And, for the first time since India won its freedom, there was not a single Muslim minister in the national cabinet.

With this exclusion, the country’s elected leadership sent out a stark and unambiguous message to the Muslim citizens of what is now the world’s most populous country: we don’t need your votes to hold political power. The absolute absence of Muslims from any elected office in the BJP’s control portended their descent into lesser substantive citizenship.

The peace activist Harsh Mander writes on how the Hindu Right has dispossessed India’s Muslims of meaningful political participation and fair representation while altering electoral politics to cast Muslims as a political liability.