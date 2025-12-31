Cartoon of a Nepali student protester wearing a red headband planting a placard with a symbol of an upraised fist on Everest, representing Nepal's Gen Z led protests
Politics

Year in review: 2025 in cartoons

Cartoonist Gihan de Chickera’s top illustrations for 2025, from Himal’s Southasia Weekly newsletter
Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on

Gihan de Chickera’s insightful cartoons have become a hallmark of Himal’s Southasia Weekly, capturing the essence of the region’s most significant headlines. See a round-up of some of his best work for us in 2025, presented in no particular order, and revisit some of our top newletters over the past year.


Charting disturbing developments in India’s electoral landscape with the Bihar voter roll revisions

China and Saudi try to solve “South Asia” – Southasia Weekly #92

Marking historic Gen Z-led protests and the transition to an interim government in Nepal

🇳🇵🪧The week that changed the face of Nepal - Southasia Weekly #83
