Year in review: 2025 in cartoons
Cartoonist Gihan de Chickera’s top illustrations for 2025, from Himal’s Southasia Weekly newsletter
Gihan de Chickera’s insightful cartoons have become a hallmark of Himal’s Southasia Weekly, capturing the essence of the region’s most significant headlines. See a round-up of some of his best work for us in 2025, presented in no particular order, and revisit some of our top newletters over the past year.
Charting disturbing developments in India’s electoral landscape with the Bihar voter roll revisions
Marking historic Gen Z-led protests and the transition to an interim government in Nepal