💯 for Himal – Power Southasian journalism into 2026!

Dear Reader,

What a year! 2025 has flown by and the end of the year is almost here – and I’m trying to process a massive 12 months for us at Himal. Where do I even begin?

You’ve been reading our newsletters and seeing all the work we’ve done, from the incredible stories to the essential podcasts and beyond. Himal has put out so much terrific journalism in 2025 that I could never recap it all in just one newsletter. So, from now till the end of the year, you’ll see a few newsletters coming your way to highlight just some of the fantastic things that a tiny team of committed journalists can do when given real independence and freedom.

Here’s just a brief preview:

I know I’m not exaggerating when I say that no other publication could have done all this – and much more! – for Southasia and Southasian journalism. In India, with the mainstream media throttled by government pressure and corporate control, almost nobody dares ask hard questions of the RSS in its centenary year or of the Ambani family and its controversial Vantara project. In Sri Lanka, there is still a pervasive silence around powerful figures accused of gross abuses during the country’s civil war. In Nepal, as across the region, the international media struggles to grasp the many complexities and convolutions of Southasian politics and society.

We have a plan to keep doing more stories and podcasts like these, and to keep making Himal better and better. To power our journalism in the year ahead, we’ve set an ambitious goal of signing up 100 new paid supporters before we ring in the new year. And for the next two weeks only, we’re offering our annual USD 99 membership plan – and the iconic Right-Side-Up Map that comes with it – at 25 percent off.