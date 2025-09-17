Letter from the Editor – September 2025

Dear reader,



Hello from a Nepal transformed. You must have heard about the extraordinary (and that’s putting it lightly) week that the country has gone through. Last Sunday, it was still ruled by the same political order that had held sway since Nepal exited civil war and monarchy almost two decades ago (and many of the names and faces in charge had been around for even longer than that). This Sunday, that old order has been swept away, and an interim government is just starting to take shape under the country’s first female prime minister.

For Nepalis it’s been a week of incredibly intense emotions: grief, rage, worry, and now a mix of uncertainty and limited relief. From the window of my home office, I’ve watched dark columns of rising smoke and army helicopters airlifting ministers from their besieged homes, heard the roar of the crowd and then the silence of curfew. Through it all, Himal has brought out in-depth, informed coverage of the crisis to help Southasia and the world make sense of what’s been going on. See the latest edition of Southasia Weekly for everything we’ve done so far, and watch your inbox for more to come – including a podcast on the Gen Z movement that sparked the change.

It hasn’t been easy. We’re a very small team, working remotely from our homes across Southasia, and crises like these mean all hands on deck and ungodly hours. But we did the same thing when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka rose up in recent years, and we’ve done it again now for Nepal. This is why you need to support independent journalism, especially in times like these: so that good journalists can put out reliable information and credible analysis even as disinformation and confusion threaten to take over. It takes just USD 5 a month for you to join the good fight and support Himal.