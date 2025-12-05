👩🏽📚How do we read Arundhati Roy? – Southasia Weekly #95

The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah which caused widespread flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka has reached 607 as of 5 December, while four people in Tamil Nadu died due to rain-related incidents over the past week. In Sri Lanka, the extent of the damage is only now becoming clear; only 478 kilometres of Sri Lanka’s rail network is usable, with many areas still inaccessible due to landslides blocking the roads.



‘Flash’ disasters such as the rare band of cyclones seen across South and Southeast Asia in the past week are growing increasingly common due to warming seas caused by continued fossil-fuel burning, making predictions on tropical cyclones much more difficult. Sri Lanka is also ill-prepared to deal with the impacts of cyclones, despite being badly impacted by flooding in the past. Criticism is mounting about the slow response of the NPP government, especially as warnings were provided about heavy rains well in advance. In response, the government introduced sweeping emergency regulations on 29 November which granted the military sweeping detention powers and contained broad provisions that activists fear could be used to crackdown on criticism of the government. Since then, both government officials and police officers have said they will launch investigations into social media posts sharing misinformation.