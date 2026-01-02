🇧🇩☪️ Seismic drama in Bangladesh’s politics – Southasia Weekly #99

Happy new year to all our readers! As we ring in 2026, I’m writing with some great news. Forty-five of you have joined our ‘100 for Himal’ campaign and become Patrons! We’re glad you’ve joined the community. And we have even better news - with just five more Patrons, a generous supporter (who has asked to remain unnamed) has stepped forward to fund 50 more, helping us to reach 100!