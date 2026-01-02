Woman on a red background with gold stars. Text says We show you Southasia like no one else. Support journalism on Southasia - from Southasia.
🇧🇩☪️ Seismic drama in Bangladesh’s politics – Southasia Weekly #99

New political alliance between Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen’s Party, flooding in Afghanistan, Myanmar’s elections and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on
Happy new year to all our readers! As we ring in 2026, I’m writing with some great news. Forty-five of you have joined our ‘100 for Himal’ campaign and become Patrons! We’re glad you’ve joined the community. And we have even better news - with just five more Patrons, a generous supporter (who has asked to remain unnamed) has stepped forward to fund 50 more, helping us to reach 100! 

This will be a huge boost to our work, helping power even more stories that matter. So in case you haven’t yet, now is the time to sign up and support us. If you do, you’ll also be eligible for our special discount: our USD 99 annual membership is available for only USD 75 a year  and you’ll get a copy of our iconic Right-Side-Up map

Bingun Menaka Gamage writes about the 2007 assault on the news director of the state-owned Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation by a former labour minister, which remains a blot on Sri Lanka’s media freedom during and after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime. This story is a collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Free Media Movement, in a series for Black January, which commemorates crimes against Sri Lanka's journalists.

