Letter from the Editor - February 2026

Hello reader,

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind here. We’re finally coming up for air after publishing a series of pieces analysing the Bangladesh election – the latest of them, on the final result, just went up here – and we’re already gearing up for Nepal’s election next month. And that after we unpacked the voting in Myanmar, which concluded in January. But even while elections are drawing so much of our attention, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the massive layoffs recently at the Washington Post, and what lessons that fiasco holds for Southasia.