Letter from the Editor - February 2026
Hello reader,
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind here. We’re finally coming up for air after publishing a series of pieces analysing the Bangladesh election – the latest of them, on the final result, just went up here – and we’re already gearing up for Nepal’s election next month. And that after we unpacked the voting in Myanmar, which concluded in January. But even while elections are drawing so much of our attention, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the massive layoffs recently at the Washington Post, and what lessons that fiasco holds for Southasia.
Earlier this month, the Post laid off more than 300 staff in a single day – roughly a third of its newsroom – shutting down entire departments and drastically reducing its international footprint. Its owner, the billionaire Jeff Bezos, ignored calls from the paper’s own staff and many US commentators to take a different course, and not allow a hallowed journalistic institution to crumble on his watch. But Bezos seemingly had other interests – in particular, staying in the good graces of the US president, Donald Trump, who is no fan of the Post or of anything resembling good journalism.