🇲🇲🪖 Spin vs reality in Myanmar's "general's election"

I’m writing as the results roll in from Myanmar’s phased elections, held from 28 December to 25 January. The elections have been dubbed as yet another “general’s election” with the result a foregone conclusion - victory for the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party. We at Himal have been following the elections closely, and have published a number of articles that puncture the military’s claim that the election is a sign of democratic transition after the 2021 coup.

Former surgeon, author and prisoner of conscience Ma Thida laid out how repressive laws and regulations enacted by the military stifled political opposition and activism against the election. Ben Dunant brought us the voices of voters on the ground in Yangon and beyond as Myanmar went to the vote, revealing that many of those who voted did so out of fear rather than hope for change post-election. And former political prisoner Bo Kyi writes about how Myanmar’s prison population has only swelled post-coup, revealing that the regular prisoner amnesties are a facade.