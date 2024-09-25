Katchatheevu and hypernationalism, Pakistan's deportation drive of Afghans and more – Southasia Weekly #12

Students from the Uttar Pradesh-based Galgotias University recently found themselves in a fix when a reporter from Hindi language news channel Aaj Tak approached them at a protest against the Indian National Congress party. Reporter Ashutosh Mishra asked the students to elaborate on why they were protesting, asking pertinent questions on tax, the Congress Party’s manifesto and more. Unfortunately, most of the students interviewed were unable to explain why exactly they were protesting. Despite waving placards containing rhetoric about urban Naxals, inheritance tax, and references to Modi’s recent inflammatory comments on mangalsutra snatching, many of the students interviewed could not provide context about the issues being referred to. It appeared many of the students were reading their placards for the first time on camera, with some seemingly unable even to read the slogans they were carrying - a tragicomic indictment on Galgotias University which claims it is among the top 8 preferred universities in the country on its website. Unsurprisingly, the reaction on social media was scathing.