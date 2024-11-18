Pakistan’s 26th constitutional amendment is curtailing judicial independence – Southasia Weekly #40

Last month, Pakistan’s cabinet hastily passed a constitutional amendment implementing controversial judicial reforms. Salman Rafi Sheikh unpacks the implications of Pakistan’s 26th amendment, and how it curtails judicial independence.

For our next Podcast of the Week, host of the State of Southasia podcast Nayantara Narayanan will be talking to Pankaj Sekhsaria, associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), researcher and author of several books about the Andaman and Nicobar islands, about India’s disastrous mega-infrastructure project in Great Nicobar.



Film Southasia 2024 kicks off next week in Kathmandu from 21 to 24 November at Yala Maya Kendra, Patan Dhoka! Browse through the 47 featured documentaries here and make sure to drop in and support independent Southasian non-fiction film if you’re in the area! You'll also be able to sign up for Screen Southasia at the venue - look out for our poster!