R Sampanthan’s legacy, trekking while Nepali and more – Southasia Weekly #22

Analysts have said Hasina’s trip to China is part of the ‘balancing act’ around strategic ties with both India and China. While Bangladesh and India’s ties have deepened, particularly during Modi’s regime, China is Bangladesh’s largest trading partner and a major investor in the country. One month ago, India also expressed interest in participating in the project, saying they would send a technical team to Dhaka. Negotiations between India and Bangladesh surrounding the Teesta project have a long history. While both India and China vie to further their geopolitical interests, Hasina’s ability to manage relations with both countries is being tested.