📚 Southasia Review of Books - 11 February 2026

Hello reader,



A recent Guardian article titled “Most Indians don’t read for pleasure – so why does the country have 100 literature festivals?” opened the floodgates this week to all sorts of online debates about India’s book-reading culture.



It’s true, literature festivals seem to be everywhere now, in Southasian cities large and small. As they’ve grown, they’ve also become something more than strictly literary: part soapbox, part television studio, forums where a country talks to itself. Increasingly, these festivals are also being pulled into wider political and cultural battles. (Read Dhanuka Bhandara’s commentary for Himal on how state patronage and geopolitics have become strange bedfellows for Sri Lanka’s literary festivals.)



But at their best, I think festivals offer something deeper: an opportunity to learn and to make unexpected connections across disciplines and borders. Adventure can be found in conversation, in the surprising panel, or the encounter you didn’t plan to have.



Sometimes, though, it can feel almost like a luxury to gather for literature while the world is on fire. Yet, precisely because of these crises, festivals prove their worth. They remind us of our shared humanity – and of our capacity to imagine, to listen, to connect through books.



Read on for a roundup of upcoming Southasian literary festivals this month. Do you enjoy literature festivals, avoid them, or fall somewhere in between? I'd love to hear what you make of all this.



