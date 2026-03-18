📚 Southasia Review of Books - 11 March 2026

Hello reader,



Over the past few months, some of you have written in to ask when the Southasia Review of Books podcast might return. I’m happy to say: it’s coming back – and this time, in video form.



For those who may have joined us recently, SaRB began as a newsletter in April 2023, bringing together Himal’s reviews and literary essays alongside news, events and debates from the region’s literary worlds. In February 2024, we expanded with the SaRB podcast – longform conversations with celebrated authors and emerging literary voices whose books help us think more deeply about Southasia.



After a short break, we’re now relaunching the podcast with video recordings of the conversations. The idea remains the same: to create space for thoughtful discussions about new books and the wider worlds of politics, history and culture that shape Southasian writing today. But this time, we’re also hoping to take a more community-first approach. Alongside the conversations themselves, we’re looking at ways for you to be part of them too – whether by sharing questions for the authors or joining the discussion around the books we feature. So stay tuned, and I’ll share more about how you can take part in the coming weeks.



We’re excited to have you along for this new chapter of SaRB, and I hope the podcast continues to grow as a forum that brings the SaRB community together around an even wider range of Southasian literature.



Of course, building a shared space for conversations on Southasian books and ideas – the kind you’ll find only here on SaRB – depends on listeners and readers like you. If you value our independent, regional literary coverage, please consider becoming a paying Himal Patron today to support our work!