📚 Southasia Review of Books - 22 April 2026

Drawing from the histories of Partition and displacement, Andhar Bil by Kalyani Thakur Charal, translated from the Bengali by Asit Biswas (Tilted Axis Press, April 2026), follows a Dalit Matua community rebuilding their lives around Andhar Bil, a local water body, that mirrors the one they left behind. The bil becomes both setting and witness as the novel traces how memory, land and community are remade after rupture.



August 17: A Novel by S Hareesh, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil (HarperCollins India, April 2026), imagines a Travancore that refuses to join India, spiralling into coups, betrayals and revolutions. Told through the dispatches of a shadowy informant, it blurs fact and fiction to probe how nations are built and undone through narrative.



📖 From the Himal archives: A review essay by Deepa Bhasthi on S Hareesh’s novel Moustache, translated by Jayasree Kalathil, and the many lives of Malayalam magical realism.



A return to an earlier literary moment comes with Selected Stories by Saratchandra Chattopadhyay, translated from the Bengali by Anchita Ghatak (Ekadā, April 2026). Exploring marriage, caste and inequality, these stories by the early 20th-century Bengali novelist capture the moral dilemmas and inner lives of ordinary people with quiet precision.



Set in early 20th-century Kerala, Writing Death - Ego: A Novel by Rajalekshmi, translated from the Malayalam by Dhiya Sony (Chowringhee Press, April 2026), follows a sensitive boy whose aspirations give way to the constraints of adulthood. With psychological acuity, it dwells on love, loss and obligation, finding in the ordinary a more unsettling portrait of selfhood and disillusionment.



The Abyss by B Jeyamohan, translated from the Tamil by Suchitra Ramachandran (Transit Books, April 2026), centres on Pothivelu Pandaram, a seemingly pious and prosperous man whose wealth rests on a brutal trade. As his fortunes begin to shift, the novel lingers on the characters’ lives in all their strangeness and specificity, probing the limits of morality, faith and human dignity.