📚 Southasia Review of Books - 29 January 2026

Hello reader,



Every year, I give myself some kind of reading challenge. Sometimes it’s small – read more translations; return to classics. Sometimes it’s more ambitious: devote some time to filling a blind spot.



One side effect of my job is that I get to know about a lot of books I haven’t actually read. In 2026, I hope to make time for titles I’ve encountered but never actually got around to reading. But I’ll try not to focus too much on older books; another perk of working on Southasia Review of Books is looking forward as well as back. Nothing can replace the thrill of discovering a fantastic debut, or realising you’re holding a classic in the making.



Maybe this is the year you’ve decided to bump older, culturally important, or much-recommended Southasian works to the top of your to-be-read list. Or maybe you’re determined to keep up with new writing from across the region as it appears. Either way, I’d love to hear about your reading resolutions for 2026. You can write to me at shwethas@himalmag.com – we may feature your response in an upcoming SaRB newsletter.



If SaRB has helped shape your reading goals, or introduced you to books you might otherwise have missed, please consider becoming a paying Himal Patron. Your support helps make this kind of coverage possible!