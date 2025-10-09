📚 Southasia Review of Books - 8 October 2025

Out this month, Parting Gifts of Empire: Palestine and India at the Dawn of Decolonization by Esmat Elhalaby (University of California Press, October 2025) traces an untold story of intellectual decolonisation among Arabs and Southasians in the 20th century. Linking the histories of partitioned Palestine and India, Elhalaby highlights forgotten scholars, feminist gatherings, and key meetings like Delhi’s 1947 Asian Relations Conference to reveal the shared efforts to forge new solidarities, institutions and fields of knowledge. The book offers an expansive intellectual history of anticolonialism, pan-Asianism, and the rise of the Global South.



Pankaj Mishra’s The World After Gaza: A History (Penguin, February 2025) by examines the ongoing conflict in Gaza to reconsider its historical roots and the fractured global response. Mishra juxtaposes the Global North’s narrative of liberal triumph with the Global South’s vision of decolonisation and racial equality, exploring fundamental questions posed by the present crisis and why these two halves of the world continue to struggle to communicate.



The Breakup of India and Palestine: The Causes and Legacies of Partition, edited by Victor Kattan and Amit Ranjan (Sanctum Books, February 2025), is the first study of political and legal thinking on the 1947 partitions of India and Palestine. The volume connects the movements of people, colonial policies and institutions across regions while probing the deep-rooted causes of partition – religious faultlines, majoritarian politics, and the challenges of governance in divided societies.



Together, these books explore how people grapple with fractured societies and the quest for justice – an especially resonant conversation this month, marking two years since Israel launched its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.



📖 From Himal’s pages: Among the Narendra Modi regime’s gravest moral and political transgressions is its support of Israel’s genocidal war and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Revisit Harsh Mander’s essay on the Gaza apocalypse and India’s guilt.

In a wide-ranging review essay on three new books, including The Breakup of India and Palestine, Chintan Girish Modi asks: can India ever return to a principled policy on Palestine?