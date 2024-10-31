📚 Southasia Review of Books - October 2024

This is an edited transcript from the podcast interview. Please listen to the corresponding audio before quoting from it.



“The struggle in putting together this list was that it’s a very short list. There just isn’t enough literature out there when it comes to Gujarat. There is incredible reporting, and there is very brave writing, including Rana Ayyub’s Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up (March 2016), and Dionne Bunsha’s Scarred: Experiments with Violence in Gujarat (Penguin, April 2007). That really became just so important for me as I went through it to remember each street, to remember each name, to remember the sound of the language in which the violence was justified and the words in which people mocked the victim. In that sense, some of these books do some incredible work in documenting and writing these things back into history and writing against erasure.



But while I was writing this book, I mostly ended up looking at either personal first-hand testimonies or bits and pieces that I could get of what folks like Nishrin Jafri or Bilkis Bano have said. There’s a few pieces of what I would think of as literary journalism, where folks have written to report, but then they have imbued it with a lot of soul. One that I really want to shoutout to is by a young academic and scholar, Heba Ahmed, who wrote this incredible piece called ‘Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari’. Hiba writes about the cemetery where these mass graves exist in Ahmedabad and how these nameless parts of Muslim bodies were just buried with whatever dignity we could afford at the time. It’s pieces like that that really brought together my memory of this time and place.”



Tune in the full episode for more of Zara’s reading recommendations on contemporary Southasian Muslim writing.