⚖️🇮🇷 🛢️Southasia’s tightrope walk on Iran – Southasia Weekly #109

Over the weekend, my social media feed was filled with updates on the fate of Iranian warships stranded in Sri Lanka and India, as media houses reported on the fallout. This was juxtaposed with updates on how Southasia is trying to brace for possible shortages in oil and natural gas, even as the war in Iran continues. Our neighbourhood stores continue to say they have no stocks of gas, reminding me of 2022, when Sri Lanka experienced shortages of essentials that spiralled into economic crisis. This time around, Sri Lankans are more prepared, but also more mistrustful of government assurances. Read on to see how the rest of the region is bracing for possible supply shocks and much more. With this newsletter, I’m aiming to provide an anchor of reliable information even amidst chaos, and I hope that’s what it’s become to you. If so, I hope you sign up to our Patrons programme to support this newsletter – and to support independent Southasian journalism.