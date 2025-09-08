Pakistan's battles over federalism – Southasia Weekly #82

This week, Salman Rafi Sheikh looks at recent discussions on amending Pakistan’s National Finance Commission award, which has revived fears that Pakistan’s provinces will lose out due to fiscal recentralisation.

Also out this week, Srikar Ragavan revisits the political and intellectual life of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, ten years after his assassination by Hindu nationalists - don’t miss it!

For the upcoming episode of the Southasia Review of Books podcast, host Shwetha Srikanthan speaks to British-Bangladeshi writer Saima Begum on her debut novel “The First Jasmines”, which follows the stories of two sisters captured and imprisoned by the Pakistani military in the final weeks of the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

You have three more days to sign up to watch Burma Storybook, directed by Petr Lom, our September screening of Screen Southasia in collaboration with Film Southasia. Sign up to watch it here.