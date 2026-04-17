Tamil superstar Vijay’s entry into politics – Southasia Weekly #114

In my early days as a reporter in Sri Lanka, a friend and former colleague would attempt to teach me Tamil one-liners from popular movies as we whiled away time in between phone calls. One which I would always struggle with was “Vazhkai oru vattam da, inga jeyikaravan thoppan, thokkuravan jeyippaan.” (roughly translated: Life is a circle, the winner may lose and the loser may win) from Vijay’s 2003 romantic action film Thirumalai. Perhaps Vijay is thinking of these very lines as he prepares for the upcoming election in Tamil Nadu, as his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam takes on the established Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the state. But what are his chances, really? Scroll on to find out. We also have more analysis on the Dhurandhar franchise as a vehicle for propaganda and hate, the latest on India’s assembly elections and more. At Himal, we aim to bring you the latest on politics and culture from across the region. No one covers Southasia like we do, and that’s why you should become a paying supporter, and sign up to our Patrons programme.