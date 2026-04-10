Southasia Weekly - 10 April 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
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Sri Lanka’s battles over free education – Southasia Weekly #113

Pakistan brokers US-Iran ceasefire, violence in Manipur flares up again, electoral roll revisions in West Bengal and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

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The news cycle has been frenetic this week, and all eyes have been on ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US. Pakistan played a key role in negotiating a ceasefire, bringing hope to Southasia that shortages on fuel, cooking gas, fertiliser and other essentials would soon come to an end. To read more about the negotiations, scroll on. This week, we have a deep-dive into Sri Lanka’s free education system (and proposed education reforms), a conversation about Pakistan's feminist movement and organising the Aurat March and more. We aim to give you a window into Southasian politics and culture like no one else. That’s why you should sign up to our Patrons programme and support independent journalism on Southasia, from Southasia. 

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This week in Himal

A student stands before a school mural in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s system of free education endures, but its founding democratic and ethical vision remains only partially realised.

Dhanuka Bandara writes about recently proposed educational reforms by Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power government and the country’s long history of deeper struggles around education and nationalism. 

In case you missed our Q and A session with Anam Abbas, director of This Stained Dawn, our featured documentary for Screen Southasia this month, you can now catch it online here.

Southasia Weekly - 10 April 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
Aurat March, feminism and political organising in Pakistan
Southasia Weekly - 10 April 2026. We've got Southasia covered. Support independent Southasian journalism. Support Himal.
Himal Interviews: Anand Teltumbde on B R Ambedkar and the limits of iconisation
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pakistan
education
Sri Lanka
Manipur
United States
Iran
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