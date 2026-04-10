Sri Lanka’s battles over free education – Southasia Weekly #113

The news cycle has been frenetic this week, and all eyes have been on ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US. Pakistan played a key role in negotiating a ceasefire, bringing hope to Southasia that shortages on fuel, cooking gas, fertiliser and other essentials would soon come to an end. To read more about the negotiations, scroll on. This week, we have a deep-dive into Sri Lanka’s free education system (and proposed education reforms), a conversation about Pakistan's feminist movement and organising the Aurat March and more. We aim to give you a window into Southasian politics and culture like no one else. That’s why you should sign up to our Patrons programme and support independent journalism on Southasia, from Southasia.