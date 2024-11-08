Sri Lanka, the National People's Power and women in politics – Southasia Weekly #39

After prolonged negotiations, the Adani Group lifted a strict deadline on power supply repayments that led to the Indian conglomerate cutting power supply to Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s government hastily made partial payments towards total dues worth over USD 800 million, including opening a new credit line of USD 170 million. For the past year, Bangladesh has paid roughly a quarter of its monthly bill, leading to accumulating debt. Adani said they faced challenges importing coal necessary for power generation and imposed a deadline of 7 November to make full payment, cutting their power supply to Bangladesh by half when the country failed to make the deadline.



Bangladesh has been struggling to make payments due to shortages in foreign currency reserves. The mass protests that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August worsened the situation. Adani’s power deal with Bangladesh, signed under Hasina’s administration, is now being reassessed alongside ten other deals, after criticism that the agreement was “lopsided”, forcing Bangladesh to pay higher prices for lower quality coal. But the deal is unlikely to be set aside as the agreement supplies ten percent of Bangladesh’s power, and a legal challenge would likely be unsuccessful. Bangladesh’s interim government has said that they can repay outstanding dues within the next few months with loans from the International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank.